Minister Afridi directs Excise Department to focus on recovery, target achievement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Monday directed the Excise Department to focus on cent percent recovery and target achievement being its foremost obligation.

He said this while chairing a recoveries review meeting held here at Directorate General Excise. The meeting took stock of the performance of excise directors and officers as well as the achievements of the last eight months of the department.

In addition to Director General Excise Zafarul islam Khattak, all Regional Directors and District Excise and Taxation Officers participated in the meeting.

The performance of regional and district offices of Excise Department for the 8 months during the fiscal year 2022-23 was reviewed in detail on this occasion.

The caretaker minister directed to speed up the efforts to meet the recovery targets in a timely manner and to ensure the achievement of the overall, regional and district wise targets.

Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi also issued orders to make the ongoing campaign against unregistered vehicles, illegal number plates and token tax defaulting vehicles, more efficient and effective in the province.

On this occasion, he also reiterated his determination to take strict measures against drugs and issued orders to all the concerned excise and Narcotics Control squads to be alert at all times against any kind of drug activity.

The minister said that in all government initiatives, public convenience and excellent treatment with the people should be the first priority. Hence, he said the officers and officials of the excise department should also behave politely with the public while dealing with the government and public affairs related to the department in a timely manner and the citizens should be treated in a nice manner.

Those who attended the meeting included Salahuddin Director Revenue, Engineer Dr. Eid Badshah Director Narcotics Control, Javed Khilji Director Malakand Region, Hayat Wazir Director South Region, Fawad Iqbal Director Mardan Region, Aftab Uddin Excise and Taxation Officer Three, Dawood Shah Excise and Taxation Officer One, Irshadullah Afridi Excise and Taxation Officer Abbottabad, Faisal Khursheed Barki ITO Two, Sahibzada Farman Excise and Taxation Officer Five, Saeed Gul Excise and Taxation Officer Six, Asghar Wazir Excise and Taxation Officer DI Khan, Khalid Khan Excise and Taxation Officer Khyber and Circle Officer Peshawar Region, Akbar Shah, Saifullah Inspector and Kamran Ali Azimi SI & In-charge Excise Media Cell.