Minister Agriculture calls on Minister C&W

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria called on KP Caretaker Minister for C&W Mohammad Ali Shah at his office here on Monday.

A detailed discussion was held between the caretaker ministers on the ongoing projects of the C&W Department in Dera Ismail Khan.

Officers of C&W District Dera Ismail Khan also participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, a special review of the road construction work in Dera Ismail Khan was also conducted, and instructions were issued to the officers present on the spot to remove the obstacles in the construction of roads in DI Khan and implement all the projects within the stipulated time.

Caretaker Minister C&W Muhammad Ali Shah addressed the concerned officers and asked them to inform him about the problems in the construction work so that these obstacles and problems can be resolved under the law and rules and regulations.

Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria said that in view of the dilapidated condition of the roads in DI Khan, the people there are facing a lot of difficulties in transportation.

He said that with the timely completion of the ongoing projects of the Department, travel facilities will be available to the people, and the long-standing travel problems of the people will be reduced to a great extent.