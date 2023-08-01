Open Menu

Minister Agriculture Calls On Minister C&W

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Minister Agriculture calls on Minister C&W

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria called on KP Caretaker Minister for C&W Mohammad Ali Shah at his office here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria called on KP Caretaker Minister for C&W Mohammad Ali Shah at his office here on Monday.

A detailed discussion was held between the caretaker ministers on the ongoing projects of the C&W Department in Dera Ismail Khan.

Officers of C&W District Dera Ismail Khan also participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, a special review of the road construction work in Dera Ismail Khan was also conducted, and instructions were issued to the officers present on the spot to remove the obstacles in the construction of roads in DI Khan and implement all the projects within the stipulated time.

Caretaker Minister C&W Muhammad Ali Shah addressed the concerned officers and asked them to inform him about the problems in the construction work so that these obstacles and problems can be resolved under the law and rules and regulations.

Caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria said that in view of the dilapidated condition of the roads in DI Khan, the people there are facing a lot of difficulties in transportation.

He said that with the timely completion of the ongoing projects of the Department, travel facilities will be available to the people, and the long-standing travel problems of the people will be reduced to a great extent.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Road Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution ..

SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution of foreign investment projects ..

8 minutes ago
 PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basemen ..

PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basements

8 minutes ago
 SC to announce decision about full court bench on ..

SC to announce decision about full court bench on Wednesday

8 minutes ago
 Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

8 minutes ago
 Two more PTI leaders join PTI Parliamentarian

Two more PTI leaders join PTI Parliamentarian

16 minutes ago
 Seminar held to aware people about human trafficki ..

Seminar held to aware people about human trafficking, tactics of unregistered tr ..

16 minutes ago
Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem Leaves 4 Injured - ..

Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem Leaves 4 Injured - Israeli Police

16 minutes ago
 Youngster drowned in nullah

Youngster drowned in nullah

16 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates tree plantation

SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates tree plantation

16 minutes ago
 Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': m ..

Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': mountaineer Naila

32 minutes ago
 'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public c ..

'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public complaints: DC

32 minutes ago
 PSB approves participation of Pakistan contingent ..

PSB approves participation of Pakistan contingent in CW Youth Games

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan