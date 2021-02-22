UrduPoint.com
Minister Agriculture Encourages Youth To Become Entrepreneurs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:35 PM

Minister Agriculture encourages youth to become entrepreneurs

The Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu has encouraged the youth to become entrepreneurs because the employment creation in the public sector is very limited

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu has encouraged the youth to become entrepreneurs because the employment creation in the public sector is very limited.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the certificates distribution ceremony held here Monday at the seminar hall of the Director General Agricultural Engineering Sindh's office.

The event was organized in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Sindh Department of Agriculture.

The minister assured the youth that his ministry and SMEDA would provide them support and guidance as they embark upon the path of entrepreneurship.

Rahu said legislation was required to link agricultural graduates to the private sector, assuring that he would take up the issue in the next cabinet meeting.

Earlier addressing the ceremony the provincial minister he underlined the need of using modern machinery in the agricultural sector to increase the crop yield.

He asked SMEDA and the agriculture ministry to conduct more training programs at the taluka level in every district to encourage youth for setting up their own small or medium enterprises.

Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA informed that Sindh the government had launched a scheme to motivate graduates of agricultural universities to start their own businesses.

He said that training workshops were being conducted for the agricultural graduates at various places on the usage, operation and maintenance of the agricultural machinery.

He said that the program would provide great benefit to the small farmers and cultivators besides being very useful to the agriculture sector.

Raza said that so far under this program of SEMDA had provided training spanning to 4 months to 100 graduates.

"The aim of SEMDA is to develop small scale skills and machinery and find solutions for sustainable development while promoting small scale manufactured goods and industries," he noted.

The Director General Sindh Agriculture Research Sindh Noor Mohammad Baloch said his department was working day and night to introduce new seeds, technologies and new commodities.

The Sindh Secretary Agriculture Abdul Rahim Soomro, DG Agriculture Engineering Prem Chand, agricultural researchers, professors of Sindh Agriculture University, graduates and farmers participated in the event.

