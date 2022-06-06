UrduPoint.com

Minister Ahsan Discusses Higher Education, Other Issues With Punjab Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Minister Ahsan discusses higher education, other issues with Punjab governor

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor's House and discussed issues related to higher education, development projects and budget, according to a handout issued here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor's House and discussed issues related to higher education, development projects and budget, according to a handout issued here.

The minister also congratulated the Punjab governor on assuming his office and expressed his best wishes.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said that higher education was top priority of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and all resources would be utilised for its promotion. He added that in the forthcoming budget, the government has announced increase in funds for higher education in spite of economic difficulties, which is a good omen for higher education and research. He said that nations were built through education and the nations that have made development in the world were the ones that promoted higher education as well as research.

He said: "If we want to make the future of the country bright and dignified, then we will have to focus exclusively on education and research."The governor said that the young generation was the bright future of the country and the government was launching various projects to equip them with modern technical training. He added that all possible measures would be taken to enhance the living standard of people and meet their basic needs.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the vision of PML-N was to serve people and the government was utilising all possible resources for this. He said that the expectations of the people would to be fulfilled in any case.

Related Topics

World Governor Ahsan Iqbal Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Young All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

'Facilitation cell to be established in DC Office' ..

'Facilitation cell to be established in DC Office'

2 minutes ago
 Mexico leader to skip Biden's Americas Summit

Mexico leader to skip Biden's Americas Summit

2 minutes ago
 US, Gulf Nations Sanction 16 Individuals From Iran ..

US, Gulf Nations Sanction 16 Individuals From Iran, Terrorist Groups - Statement

2 minutes ago
 Iran Will Soon Have Enough Materials to Build Nucl ..

Iran Will Soon Have Enough Materials to Build Nuclear Bomb - IAEA Director Gener ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Engineering College Karachi delegati ..

Pakistan Navy Engineering College Karachi delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities A ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University academic council appr ..

Sindh Agriculture University academic council approves new degree programmes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.