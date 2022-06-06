Minister Ahsan discusses higher education, other issues with Punjab governor

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor's House and discussed issues related to higher education, development projects and budget, according to a handout issued here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor's House and discussed issues related to higher education, development projects and budget, according to a handout issued here.

The minister also congratulated the Punjab governor on assuming his office and expressed his best wishes.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said that higher education was top priority of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and all resources would be utilised for its promotion. He added that in the forthcoming budget, the government has announced increase in funds for higher education in spite of economic difficulties, which is a good omen for higher education and research. He said that nations were built through education and the nations that have made development in the world were the ones that promoted higher education as well as research.

He said: "If we want to make the future of the country bright and dignified, then we will have to focus exclusively on education and research."The governor said that the young generation was the bright future of the country and the government was launching various projects to equip them with modern technical training. He added that all possible measures would be taken to enhance the living standard of people and meet their basic needs.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the vision of PML-N was to serve people and the government was utilising all possible resources for this. He said that the expectations of the people would to be fulfilled in any case.