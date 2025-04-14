Open Menu

Minister Ahsan Iqbal Applauds Capacity Building Initiatives Of NCBC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 09:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday acknowledging the exceptional work done by the National Center in Big Data and Cloud Computing (NCBC), said that their capacity building initiatives have been instrumental in driving us closer to our vision of Digital Pakistan.

He was speaking as a guest of honour in the 3rd International Annual Workshop of Big Data and Cloud Computing at the National Center in Big Data and Cloud Computing (NCBC), at the NED University of Engineering and Technology here.

He said that in today's era, data is very important and success belongs to those who have the ability to store and use data properly because its application is visible in every field and now using data properly is the need of the hour.

Ahsan Iqbal said that no one has seen as many disruptions as perhaps our generation has seen as we have seen the journey from the slate to the 5G technology.

He said that the Digital revolution has begun and there will be many transformations and, now it is very important that how we use the knowledge we have gained. There is no dearth of intelligence and talent in our country, he added.

The Minister said that Urran Pakistan Program is the best roadmap for sustainable development. Urran Pakistan Program's roadmap shows us how to take the country towards development and which sectors we need to focus on, he added.

He said that if somebody plants the best seed of the world, but does not give it a favourable environment and better ecosystem for growth, it will not grow. Development is not possible without a supportive ecosystem, he observed, and said that a supportive ecosystem is necessary for development.

He said that the political stability played a significant role in the growth and prosperity of the developed countries. In successful countries, the continuity of policies at least for 10 years is also vital, due to which they succeeded.

He said that peace, stability, the ability to adopt change to transform itself and implementation of policies is very important for the success of any country.

He said that the Nation supported the government and sacrificed in difficult times and it is because of the sacrifice of the countrymen, the country has now moved towards stability.

He expressed confidence that the talent in our universities and private sector has the full potential to take the country forward.

He said that America is a superpower because behind it is the power of its universities, which provide with suggestions in every field through research.

Earlier, Project Director NCBC Dr. Naveed Arshad delivered a presentation about the achievements and future plans of the Center.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the NED University of Engineering and Technology also shared his views of the occasion.

