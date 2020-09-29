UrduPoint.com
Minister Akbar Ayub Khan Directs Establishing One Window Operation, Help Desks In TMA Offices

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:53 PM

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday directed for opening one-window operation in all offices of administrators of Tehsil Municipal and establishing a help desks for addressing grievances of general public on urgent basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday directed for opening one-window operation in all offices of administrators of Tehsil Municipal and establishing a help desks for addressing grievances of general public on urgent basis.

He also directed the establishment of a complaint cell at every union council level so that grievances of the general public could reach the high authorities and the same were addressed on priority basis.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of Town-1 Peshawar. MPA KP Assembly, Asif Khan, Secretary Local Council board, Khizar Hayat, Tehsil Municipal Officer Town 1, Ehsanullah and high officials were present on the occasion.

The minister issued directives that special attention should be paid towards cleanliness and beautification of Peshawar and soil alongside the city roads should immediately be removed. He said roadsides and areas with under head bridges be beautified with greenery and flower plants.

During the visit, the minister also went to Shahi Bagh, Parda Bagh and Shalimar Bagh and directed for paying special attention towards parks reserved for families and females. He also directed the renaming of Shalimar Bagh as Shalimar Ladies Park.

Akbar Ayub inspected the library in Shahi Bagh and directed for installation of an air-conditioning system and computers for students to provide them a conducive atmosphere.

The minister on the occasion issued directives to officials of TMA Town-1 to install sufficient number of drinking water tanks to facilitate the general public and construct washrooms at appropriate places for public convenience.

He said best material should be used in beautification projects of city parks and keeping in view public convenience, walking tracks, sitting facilities and other services should be made available. He said we had to provide a healthy atmosphere to the people.

