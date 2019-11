Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik inaugurated 'Urdu Bazaar Book Fair' here at Hadia Haleema Centre, Urdu Bazaar on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik inaugurated 'Urdu Bazaar Book Fair' here at Hadia Haleema Centre, urdu Bazaar on Thursday.

The minister also visited different stalls at the book fair, which will remain open till Nov 9.