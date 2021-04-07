Minister Ali Haider Zaidi assures facilitation to US companies willing to invest in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday encouraged Pak-US joint ventures in maritime sector and assured full facilitation to US companies willing to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday encouraged Pak-US joint ventures in maritime sector and assured full facilitation to US companies willing to invest in Pakistan.

The minister laid out his vision for the maritime sector in a meeting with US Charg d'affaires a.i. Angela Aggeler who called on him here in his office.

Federal Secretary Maritime Rizwan Ahmed was also present, said a news press release.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest at length.

Charg� d'affaires a.i. Angela showed keen interest in Gwadar and they discussed massive potential of Afghan transit through Gwadar port.

In the meeting the US dignitary was apprised about issues being faced by Pakistani seafarers, especially issuance of visas by US Embassy, to which she assured cooperation and committed to take it up with the relevant authorities.

Charg� d'affaires thanked minister Zaidi for welcoming her and both agreed on keeping a close contact and enhancing the working relationship between both the nations.