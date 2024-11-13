Minister Ali inaugurates funfair in Zamong Kor

Minister of Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah here Wednesday said that establishment of Zamong Kor is a gift for needy and orphan children in which they would get best healthcare, education, and sports opportunities among other basic necessities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Minister of Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah here Wednesday said that establishment of Zamong Kor is a gift for needy and orphan children in which they would get best healthcare, education, and sports opportunities among other basic necessities.

Speaking inaugural ceremony of the Funfair in Zamang Kor, Qasim Shah praised the services being provided by Zmong Kor to children and said that more than resources good intentions were also needed for public welfare services.

He said that present government was committed to improve living standard of its citizens and fostering economic growth.

He visited different stalls set up by various welfare organizations in the Fun Fair. He also inaugurated water filtration plant in the premises of Zamong Ko.

On this occasion, Secretary Social Welfare Syed Nazar Hussain Director Zamang Corps along with relevant officers belonging to various welfare institutions were also present.

