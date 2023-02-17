UrduPoint.com

Minister Amin Ul Haque Inaugurates 'Book Fair'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Minister Amin Ul Haque inaugurates 'Book Fair'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Friday inaugurated a 'Book Fair' at Sehba Akhtar Park in Shah Faisal Town, here.

The three-day book fair was organized by District education Department Korangi. Administrator District Korangi Mohammed Sharif Khan and MPA Sindh Assembly Mohammed Hussain Khan were also present on the occasion.

A large number of teachers and schoolchildren participated in the fair during the inauguration ceremony.

Meanwhile, talking to the media persons, the federal minister underscored the importance of book reading. He said the books play a vital role in people's life.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that holding of book fair was a revolutionary step taken by the administrator. He advised people to take benefit from the fair.

The minister also announced the establishment of a computer laboratory, which would work under a free-internet for a year. Earlier, the minister visited different stalls and reviewed the books put on display.

