Minister Amir Maqam Condoles Demise Of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Maqam expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other colleagues in a helicopter accident.

A statement issued here on Monday, the minster expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Iranian government and people and the bereaved families.

He recalled that Pakistan had the pleasure of hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on a historic visit, less than a month ago and remembered them as "good friends of Pakistan."

May Allah grant patience to the Iranian people and bereaved families in this difficult time, he added.

Pakistani government and people stand with Iran in difficult times and the Iranian government and the people share the grief equally, Amir Maqam said.

