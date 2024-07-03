Minister Amir Muqam condemns Bajaur bomb blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former senator Hidayatullah and other people in a remote controlled bomb blast in Bajaur.

In a statement Amir Muqam condemned the attack and highlighted the significant contributions of Shaheed Senator Hidayatullah for the welfare of the people.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.