- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister Aneeq calls for OIC delegation to broker ceasefire talks with Israeli premier
Minister Aneeq Calls For OIC Delegation To Broker Ceasefire Talks With Israeli Premier
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 05:41 PM
Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Friday proposed that a delegation comprising of crucial Muslim countries, under the banner of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), should talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for immediate ceasefire
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Friday proposed that a delegation comprising of crucial Muslim countries, under the banner of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), should talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for immediate ceasefire.
In a meeting with Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i, the minister said Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, Egypt, and Pakistan should play their pivotal role in that regard.
The two leaders exchanged views on mutual interests and the situation in Palestine.
Minister Aneeq highlighted the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Palestine, affirming Pakistan's ongoing moral and diplomatic support for its Palestinian brethren.
He said, “Pakistan stands as the foremost supporter of the Palestinian cause and will continue to do so. The unity of the Muslim Ummah can lead to a resolution of the Palestine issue.”
The minister stressed the importance of collective action to restore the sanctity of the Islamic world.
Palestinian Ambassador, Ahmed Rabi'i expressed gratitude for the love and support shown by the people of Pakistan towards Palestine.
He expressed gratitude for Pakistan to appreciate Palestine's resilience and unity against Israeli aggression.
The ambassador informed that the casualties of Israeli aggression include over 70 percent children and women, totaling over 21,000 casualties. More than 20,000 buildings in Gaza had been destroyed by Israeli occupying forces, he maintained.
Recent Stories
European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone inflation eases
1st Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4
Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Champion concluded
PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First-ever Research Arena 2024 kicks off at Sargodha University22 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Civil Defense Day with renewed resolve22 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers Rs 2.59b from 86,871 defaulters22 minutes ago
-
PPP's Sarfraz Bugti submits nomination papers for CM Balochistan22 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio Campaign successfully concludes in AJK22 minutes ago
-
2nd Job Fair & Industrial Expo ends at GCWUF22 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Mirpurkhas launches an awareness campaign for traffic rules22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 68 emergencies in Feb32 minutes ago
-
DC Jamshoro along with officials inspected arrangements of Qalandar’s Urs32 minutes ago
-
Police investigation housemaid death32 minutes ago
-
Schools in Swat district closed due to inclement weather32 minutes ago
-
Painter Ali Azmat's interactive session at Alhamra42 minutes ago