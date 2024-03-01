Open Menu

Minister Aneeq Calls For OIC Delegation To Broker Ceasefire Talks With Israeli Premier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 05:41 PM

Minister Aneeq calls for OIC delegation to broker ceasefire talks with Israeli premier

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Friday proposed that a delegation comprising of crucial Muslim countries, under the banner of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), should talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for immediate ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Friday proposed that a delegation comprising of crucial Muslim countries, under the banner of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), should talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for immediate ceasefire.

In a meeting with Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i, the minister said Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, Egypt, and Pakistan should play their pivotal role in that regard.

The two leaders exchanged views on mutual interests and the situation in Palestine.

Minister Aneeq highlighted the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Palestine, affirming Pakistan's ongoing moral and diplomatic support for its Palestinian brethren.

He said, “Pakistan stands as the foremost supporter of the Palestinian cause and will continue to do so. The unity of the Muslim Ummah can lead to a resolution of the Palestine issue.”

The minister stressed the importance of collective action to restore the sanctity of the Islamic world.

Palestinian Ambassador, Ahmed Rabi'i expressed gratitude for the love and support shown by the people of Pakistan towards Palestine.

He expressed gratitude for Pakistan to appreciate Palestine's resilience and unity against Israeli aggression.

The ambassador informed that the casualties of Israeli aggression include over 70 percent children and women, totaling over 21,000 casualties. More than 20,000 buildings in Gaza had been destroyed by Israeli occupying forces, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister World Palestine Iran Turkey Egypt Gaza Qatar Lead Indonesia Saudi Arabia Malaysia Women Moral Muslim Unity Foods Limited Love OIC

Recent Stories

European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone in ..

European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone inflation eases

1 minute ago
 1st Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4

1st Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4

5 minutes ago
 Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tenni ..

Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Champion concluded

5 minutes ago
 PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker Na ..

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly

1 hour ago
 ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

4 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

4 hours ago
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

5 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

5 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

6 hours ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan