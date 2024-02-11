Open Menu

Minister Aneeq To Address Hajj Training Programme On Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed will visit Hyderabad on Monday.

According to a press release, the minister will address the aspirant pilgrims on the occasion of their first Hajj training programme at Qasim Banquet at 9.30 a.m.

