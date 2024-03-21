Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own pocket

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced scholarship for 10 students of Government APWA College every year from his own pocket

He said that he is making a comprehensive transport policy for the education of girls, which will facilitate the transportation of girls. He said that to encourage the education of girls, he will give scholarship to 10 girls on an annual basis.

The Education Minister said that every year they are bringing a plan to bring 1 million out of school children to schools while a strategy is also being prepared to make schools self-sustainable.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremonies in connection with plantation in Government APWA College and Government Pilot School and talking to the media.

He expressed his determination to make Punjab 100% literate as well as green and said that plantation is as important as education.

"Our target is to plant 1 million saplings in government schools. In this regard, we have to create interest in plantations among our generation and make them aware of the benefits of plants."

The Minister further said, "We have to fight air quality index and combat global warming by planting trees while speeding up work on climate change policy."

Rana Sikandar Hayat also indicated to self-monitor the plants planted by his own hands and instructed the teachers to inculcate the habit of planting in the students towards gardening, saying that the habit of gardening will create a sense of responsibility in the children.

Answering questions from media representatives, the Minister further said that the government will empower school councils to improve schools and enable teachers, communities and principals to work together to solve schools problems.