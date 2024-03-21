- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own pocket
Minister Announces 10 Scholarships For APWA College Students Yearly From His Own Pocket
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced scholarship for 10 students of Government APWA College every year from his own pocket
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced scholarship for 10 students of Government APWA College every year from his own pocket.
He said that he is making a comprehensive transport policy for the education of girls, which will facilitate the transportation of girls. He said that to encourage the education of girls, he will give scholarship to 10 girls on an annual basis.
The Education Minister said that every year they are bringing a plan to bring 1 million out of school children to schools while a strategy is also being prepared to make schools self-sustainable.
He expressed these views while addressing the ceremonies in connection with plantation in Government APWA College and Government Pilot School and talking to the media.
He expressed his determination to make Punjab 100% literate as well as green and said that plantation is as important as education.
"Our target is to plant 1 million saplings in government schools. In this regard, we have to create interest in plantations among our generation and make them aware of the benefits of plants."
The Minister further said, "We have to fight air quality index and combat global warming by planting trees while speeding up work on climate change policy."
Rana Sikandar Hayat also indicated to self-monitor the plants planted by his own hands and instructed the teachers to inculcate the habit of planting in the students towards gardening, saying that the habit of gardening will create a sense of responsibility in the children.
Answering questions from media representatives, the Minister further said that the government will empower school councils to improve schools and enable teachers, communities and principals to work together to solve schools problems.
Recent Stories
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes
Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..
Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik6 seconds ago
-
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results8 seconds ago
-
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment13 minutes ago
-
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes13 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for Foreign Affairs Isha ..25 minutes ago
-
Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras Al Khaimah24 minutes ago
-
U.S. congressmen raise serious concern over India’s vilification of religious communities29 minutes ago
-
Planting trees essential for survival of human health: DC Meeran29 minutes ago
-
Tribunal reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nomination papers25 minutes ago
-
Tribunal reserves verdict on Sanam Javed's appeal against rejection of nomination papers25 minutes ago
-
Govt focuses on boosting revenue, privatization: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb25 minutes ago