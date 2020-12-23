UrduPoint.com
Minister Announces Agriculture, Livestock Projects For District Kurram

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for agriculture Mohibullah Khan Wednesday announced livestock research centre and poultry research institute for Kurram district and assured to allocate funds for these projects in next Annual Developmental Program

Addressing a public gatherings during his visit to District Kurram, he said that steps would be taken to address long standing sense of deprivations among local people. He also announced agriculture research centre and trout fish farming projects for district Kurram.

He said that Rs 1000 billion would be spent under ten-year plan for development of merged tribal districts.

He said that various projects relating to livestock and fisheries were underway, adding, the locals would be consulted while initiating schemes in their areas.

The minister said the government has started various schemes to reduce poverty level in these areas including provision of quality seeds to farmers, livestock breeding, rain water storage facilities for irrigation and schemes to reclaim barren land.

He said that PTI government has launched agriculture projects worth Rs 95 billion realizing the importance of the sector in strengthening country's economy.

