Minister Announces Amar Odero Lal Sahib Birthplace Restoration

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchand Esrani has announced the restoration of the birthplace of Amar Odero Lal Sahib (Jhooley Lal Sain), at Nasarpur.

While inaugurating the development schemes worth Rs 30 million at Dargah Odero Lal on Wednesday, the minister informed the development schemes of the birthplace of Jhooley Lal Sain will be incorporated in the Annual Development Programme 2023-2024 adding that the pure blocks work in and outside the shrine, as well as the construction of a hall for devotees, will be completed.

The minister informed that the development scheme of the installation 50 KV Solar System at Dargah Odero Lal has also been approved by the provincial government and phase-wise work on this scheme will be started soon.

The minister also announced the launching of eight approved development schemes for the welfare of the scheduled Caste Hindu Community of Matiari with an amount of Rs30 million.

Gianchand Esrani said the Pakistan Peoples' Party is the only political party in the country which have due respect for the feelings and sentiments of the minority communities and on the directives of the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the provincial government has launched a number of development schemes in different parts of the province for the welfare of minority communities.

