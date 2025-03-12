Minister announces cardiac satellite center for Ghotki district

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Anti-Corruption, sports, and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, has announced plans to establish a cardiac satellite center at the DHQ Hospital in Mirpur Mathelo.

The center will be equipped with modern facilities, including a cardiac catheterization laboratory, to provide quality healthcare services to the people of the district.

The minister made this announcement during a visit to the DHQ Hospital on Wednesday, where he chaired a meeting to discuss ways to improve the hospital's facilities.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali, Vice Chairman District Council Mirpur Mathelo Mir Babar Khan Lund, and representatives of industrial organizations.

The minister directed the authorities to prepare a proposal for establishing the cardiac satellite center, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a cardiac catheterization laboratory.

He also instructed the officials to ensure the provision of basic healthcare facilities to the people of the district.

Mahar emphasized the importance of improving the hospital's facilities, saying that it is the largest hospital in the district and provides tertiary care facilities to the people. He also directed the officials to ensure the provision of emergency services, including trauma and dialysis facilities, to the patients.

The establishment of the cardiac satellite center is expected to provide quality healthcare services to the people of the district, reducing the need for them to travel to other cities for treatment. The center will also create job opportunities for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals in the district.