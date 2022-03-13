UrduPoint.com

Minister Announces Comprehensive 'Master Plan' For Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Minister announces comprehensive 'Master Plan' for Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has announced to prepare a comprehensive master plan for Hyderabad in collaboration with the departments concerned in the ADP plans for the next financial year.

He said this while talking to media persons and inspecting newly constructed road and ongoing development schemes in Qasimabad, said a communique issued here on Sunday.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the development schemes were being prepared for the city keeping in view the growing population of Hyderabad, which will be implemented soon.

He said that keeping in view the growing residential colonies as well as the increase in population, it is imperative to plan for at least 25 to 50 years.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah paid a detailed visit to the newly constructed road from Poonam Pump to Bypass in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Road Hyderabad Qasimabad Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

6 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

15 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

16 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

16 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>