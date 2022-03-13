Minister announces comprehensive 'Master Plan' for Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has announced to prepare a comprehensive master plan for Hyderabad in collaboration with the departments concerned in the ADP plans for the next financial year.

He said this while talking to media persons and inspecting newly constructed road and ongoing development schemes in Qasimabad, said a communique issued here on Sunday.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the development schemes were being prepared for the city keeping in view the growing population of Hyderabad, which will be implemented soon.

He said that keeping in view the growing residential colonies as well as the increase in population, it is imperative to plan for at least 25 to 50 years.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah paid a detailed visit to the newly constructed road from Poonam Pump to Bypass in Hyderabad.