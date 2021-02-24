UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Announces Day Care Center For Women University, Hands Over Rs 5mln Cheque To Principal

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Minister announces day care center for women university, hands over Rs 5mln cheque to principal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab minister for women development Ashfa Riaz Fatyana Wednesday announced to set up a mother day care center at women university Multan saying the government was committed to facilitate women and utilizing all resources to bring them to the national mainstream.

Fatyana also handed over a Rs 5 million cheque to principal women university Multan Uzma Qureshi for building the mother day care centre to facilitate teaching faculty during Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan conference,attending as a chief guest.

Addressing the conference at women university Multan, she said that female students of educational institutions were an asset for the country and they must perform to the best of their abilities and talent to speed up the national development process.

Minister said: "We are proud of the women who rendered services selflessly for the country." She advised students to have some goal in their life and pursue their academic activities and career by putting all energies to achieve that goal.

She said that pursuing a goal was not an easy affair adding there are always difficulties on the way and advised students to endure obstacles with patience and ceaseless struggle.

Ashfa Riaz Fatyana also administered oath to executive body members of university's students council. She also inaugurated painting exhibition of art and design department of women university.

She distributed shields among the best performers of women university.

Later, she also attended a seminar titled 'Pakistan's cultural identity' at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan.

"Pakistani culture is like a bouquet "and we are all part of it, she said while addressing the seminar at BZU Multan. She said that every Pakistani was an ambassador and urged the students to perform best and act the way that send the image of Pakistan as a peaceful country.

She said that constitution guaranteed equal rights for all citizens.

Minister also attended a capacity building workshop at Allama Iqbal Open University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Allama Iqbal Open University Bahauddin Zakariya University Women All Government Best Million

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

10 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

13 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

20 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.