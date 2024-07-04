Open Menu

Minister Announces Flood Preparedness Amid Heavy Rain Predictions

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Minister announces flood preparedness amid heavy rain predictions

Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has affirmed that the province is well-prepared to handle heavy rains and potential floods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has affirmed that the province is well-prepared to handle heavy rains and potential floods.

During his visit to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Head Office here on Thursday, he assessed the ongoing monsoon rains and rivers condition.

He emphasized a proactive approach to flood risk, stating, “An awareness campaign is being conducted to inform the public about the rains and potential flood risks. The government aims to take timely actions to safeguard human lives.” He highlighted the importance of inter-departmental and inter-agency coordination, noting that the PDMA’s collaboration with other entities is crucial for effective disaster management.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia reported that comprehensive preparations are in place for vulnerable districts. He mentioned, “All resources are being utilized to mitigate flood risks, and advance arrangements are complete in high-risk areas. Given the climate change impacts, Pakistan could face significant rainfall and floods. De-silting of rivers is being conducted across the province to improve flow and reduce flooding.”

The minister also inspected the PDMA Control Room, where DG PDMA provided a detailed briefing on monsoon activities and the current water levels in rivers. The Health Minister reviewed safety measures in place to manage the rainfall across Punjab, ensuring readiness for any emergency situations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Flood Water Visit Government Cabinet Rains

Recent Stories

Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flo ..

Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns

58 seconds ago
 Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal ..

Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani

59 seconds ago
 e-Auction App, Web Portal registered 450,000 citiz ..

E-Auction App, Web Portal registered 450,000 citizens for attractive vehicle num ..

1 minute ago
 JDW dispels impressions of favoritism in allocatio ..

JDW dispels impressions of favoritism in allocation of sugar export quota

1 minute ago
 Minister directs timely completion of work on floo ..

Minister directs timely completion of work on flood protecting projects

15 minutes ago
 Reports of closure of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route de ..

Reports of closure of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route denied

15 minutes ago
KP Speaker condoles demise of voltage accident vic ..

KP Speaker condoles demise of voltage accident victim in Mansehra

15 minutes ago
 Hot, dry, partly cloudy weather forecast in Sukkur

Hot, dry, partly cloudy weather forecast in Sukkur

15 minutes ago
 CPO visits martyrs monument, laid floral wreath

CPO visits martyrs monument, laid floral wreath

15 minutes ago
 PARC in collaboration with TIKA established two la ..

PARC in collaboration with TIKA established two labs

24 minutes ago
 Flood control plan reviewed

Flood control plan reviewed

24 minutes ago
 KP Govt to deploy 40,000 personnel for security du ..

KP Govt to deploy 40,000 personnel for security during Muharram

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan