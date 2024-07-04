Minister Announces Flood Preparedness Amid Heavy Rain Predictions
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 09:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has affirmed that the province is well-prepared to handle heavy rains and potential floods.
During his visit to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Head Office here on Thursday, he assessed the ongoing monsoon rains and rivers condition.
He emphasized a proactive approach to flood risk, stating, “An awareness campaign is being conducted to inform the public about the rains and potential flood risks. The government aims to take timely actions to safeguard human lives.” He highlighted the importance of inter-departmental and inter-agency coordination, noting that the PDMA’s collaboration with other entities is crucial for effective disaster management.
PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia reported that comprehensive preparations are in place for vulnerable districts. He mentioned, “All resources are being utilized to mitigate flood risks, and advance arrangements are complete in high-risk areas. Given the climate change impacts, Pakistan could face significant rainfall and floods. De-silting of rivers is being conducted across the province to improve flow and reduce flooding.”
The minister also inspected the PDMA Control Room, where DG PDMA provided a detailed briefing on monsoon activities and the current water levels in rivers. The Health Minister reviewed safety measures in place to manage the rainfall across Punjab, ensuring readiness for any emergency situations.
