Minister Announces Interest-free Loans For Livestock Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives, Fazal Hakeem Khan on Thursday announced that interest-free loans will be provided to livestock farmers and cattle herders

This initiative is aimed at supporting small-scale farmers, encouraging investment in the livestock sector, and improving productivity.

The minister said this while presiding over a review meeting on the current projects and future plans of the Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives Department.

This initiative is aimed at supporting small-scale farmers, encouraging investment in the livestock sector, and improving productivity.

The minister said this while presiding over a review meeting on the current projects and future plans of the Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives Department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives Department, Mr. Fakhr Alam Khan, Director General Livestock Extension, Dr. Asal Khan, Director General Livestock Research, Dr. Ijaz Ali, Director Livestock Merged Districts, Dr. Abdul Waheed Wazir, and Registrar Cooperatives, Mr. Muhammad Ishaq, among other officials.

During the meeting, Dr. Asal Khan provided updates on various projects and initiatives within the Livestock Extension.

He informed the participants that discussions are ongoing with banks to facilitate the provision of interest-free loans to cattle herders.

The government will bear the cost of the project, and the principal loan amount will be repayable in easy installments.

Dr. Ijaz Ali, Director General Livestock Research, highlighted the ongoing research on cattle and poultry diseases.

He noted that Livestock Research Centers, equipped with modern facilities, have been established in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Chitral, Swat, Kohat, and D.I. Khan to enhance research capabilities.

Minister Fazal Hakeem emphasized the importance of research in the fisheries sector, calling for enhanced efforts to increase fish breeding, production, and disease prevention.

He also directed relevant authorities to take necessary steps to revive the Cooperative Bank to further support the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Dr. Ijaz Ali further informed the meeting about steps taken toward digitalizing the livestock sector.

He highlighted the introduction of an animal identification and tracking system, which will improve livestock management and monitoring across the province.

