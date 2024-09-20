Open Menu

Minister Announces Plans To Introduce Cutting-edge Technology On Motorways, GT Roads

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) In a landmark move, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has initiated a step to upgrade Pakistan's motorway and GT road monitoring systems where introducing cutting-edge technology to significantly enhance passenger safety and streamline traffic flow.

Talking to a private news channel, minister in a bid to fortify Pakistan's motorways and GT roads has instructed the National High Authority to deploy state-of-the-art monitoring systems, adding, this strategic move will prioritize passenger safety, aiming to minimize risks and ensure seamless travel experiences.

Federal Minister has announced that a remarkable 92% of motorway users have adopted the M-Tag system, a significant milestone in the country's efforts to modernize its transportation infrastructure.

This achievement underscores the success of the government's initiative to promote cashless transactions and reduce congestion at toll plazas, he added.

The M-Tag system, introduced by the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) will utilize radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to facilitate seamless travel on motorways, he mentioned.

With the M-Tag sticker on their vehicles users can pass through toll booths without stopping, as the toll amount is automatically deducted from their prepaid account, he mentioned.

Minister also revealed that a state-of-the-art tracking system is now operational on all major roads in the

province, enhancing safety and efficiency.

This advanced system enables real-time monitoring, swift incident response and data-driven decision-making to optimize traffic flow, he added.

To further encourage adoption, he urged transporters to take advantage of the M-Tag facility without delay.

By doing so, they will not only contribute to a smoother, more efficient transportation network but also benefit from reduced waiting times and increased convenience, he stressed.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) is teaming up with the Motorway Police to ensure the smooth functioning of traffic on Pakistan's motorways, he highlighted.

The federal minister's also directive to adopt the latest cameras and technology is a significant step towards enhancing the National Highway Authority's (NHA) efficiency and revenue collection.

The minister's appreciation for NHA's efforts to boost revenue is well-deserved, as this will enable the institution to become more financially stable and self-sufficient.

By imposing fines on cash users, authorities hope to encourage more drivers to switch to E-tags, leading to a smoother and more efficient toll collection process, he said.

This shift is expected to reduce revenue losses due to malpractices in manual cash collection and decrease queue lengths at toll plazas, he added.

He said that uniform laws should be adopted for those vehicles who wanted to use motorways.

He said that all those officials who will bring reforms for betterment of NHA will be awarded honorary certificates.

