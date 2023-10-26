Minister announces plans to regularize 30,000 NCP vehicles in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Minister for Excise and Taxation Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Haji Rehmat Khaliq Thursday said that the summary of regularizing 30,000 Non-custom Paid (NCP) vehicles running in region had been sent to the Chief Minister for approval.

He said after the final approval 30 thousand NCP vehicles of GB would be able to go to any corner of the country.

Talking to media persons he said after this initiative, local people will get benefit greatly.

Rehmat Khaliq added that the Prime Minister had promised that he would approve the summary of regularizing the NCP vehicles of GB soon.