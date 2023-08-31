Open Menu

Minister Announces Plans To Seek Support From WHO, UNICEF For Day-care Centres Up-gradation

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Minister announces plans to seek support from WHO, UNICEF for day-care centres up-gradation

Caretaker Punjab's Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has announced plans to seek support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF to upgrade day-care centers and nurseries catering to babies and infants of working women in government departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab's Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has announced plans to seek support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF to upgrade day-care centers and nurseries catering to babies and infants of working women in government departments.

During a visit to a day-care center for healthcare department employees here on Thursday, he stressed the importance of modernizing these facilities to meet international standards.

The goal is to enhance maternal and child health, promote breastfeeding, ensure child nutrition, facilitate vaccinations, and provide family planning services.

Dr. Nasir also highlighted the declining breastfeeding trend among working mothers due to job commitments and advocated for breastfeeding corners at workplaces. He interacted with children during his visit, showing his dedication to their well-being and directing officials to enhance day-care center facilities.

