Minister Announces Plantation Of 10,000 Saplings In Jalozai Scheme

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

Minister announces plantation of 10,000 saplings in Jalozai scheme

KP Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali has announced plantation of 10000 saplings in one-day in Jalozai Housing Scheme under Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali has announced plantation of 10000 saplings in one-day in Jalozai Housing Scheme under Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign.

Under the plantation drive 20,000 plants would be planted collectively in different housing schemes of the province. The provincial minister himself would participate in the plantation drive of Jalozai Housing Scheme while officers and other employees of the department would also participate.

Highlighting the importance and utility of the plantation drive, the provincial minister said,"Securing of environment is the duty of all Therefore, people from all segments of life should vigorously participate in it.

"He said"The purpose of the drive is to create awareness in the people, so collective efforts would be made for bringing improvement in the environment and protection of the province from natural disaster."He said that more than one billion plants were planted during the previous stint of PTI.

