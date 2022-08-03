Minister announces PM relief package for KP flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Abbasi, and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Durrani on Wednesday visited flood affected areas including Jogani and announced the prime minister's relief package.

They paid the visit on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a statement released on Wednesday.

Flanked by Secretary General PMLN Youth KP Arbab Afazl Hayat, the minister, and the deputy speaker reviewed the relief operations and also talked to the affected people to assess their needs and requirements. Arbab also briefed the two dignitaries about problems faced by the locals.

The minister said, on the special directives of the prime minister, two teams of Rescue-1122 would be deployed in the affected area of Jogani while eight points would be set up in the area to provide people with subsidized flour.