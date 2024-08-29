Minister announces restoration, construction of historical religious sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited Sadiqabad on the invitation of former MPAs Leela Ram and Kanji Ram to attend a special ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Krishna Bhagwan and Krishna Mandir Youn Dham. The Hindu community warmly welcomed the minister with flower petals and escorted him to the temple amidst loud applause.

While addressing the ceremony, the minister said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the protection of the rights of religious minorities was being ensured. The CM had allocated significant funds for the religious minorities residing in South Punjab, with Rs 250 million for Bahawalpur division, Rs 100 million for Multan division, and Rs 50 million for DG Khan division.

Through these funds, the restoration work of historical sites such as temples, churches and gurdwaras will soon commence.

On the joyous occasion, he announced the commencement of the restoration and construction of the Kalat Puri Mandir in Sadiqabad and the Krishna Mandir in Rawalpindi. The provincial minister emphasised that the chief minister Punjab had made it clear that those who mistreat or oppress religious minorities will no longer be pardoned.

The minister thanked the district administration, police and other relevant agencies for ensuring the safety and excellent arrangements for the Hindu community.