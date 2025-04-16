Open Menu

Minister Announces Rs. 110m Grant Announced For GCWUS

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Minister announces Rs. 110m grant announced for GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Provincial Education Minister Punjab Rana Sikandar Hayat attended the book fair held at Government Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and while speaking on the occasion, he announced a special grant of Rs. 110 million for the university, out of which Rs. 60 million will be spent on civil solarization of the university, while Rs. 50 million will be spent on revamping the intermediate block.

Provincial Education Minister Punjab said that 3,000 students of the university will be given free education under “Honahaar Scholarship” while 500 students will be given laptops.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is paying special attention to the education of girls and women and scholarships are also being given to women across the province so that they can prove their abilities in the field of education.

Provincial Minister said that the Chief Minister of Punjab has also given scooties to female students so that they can be provided with easy travel facilities to educational institutions.

He congratulated the university on organizing the book fair and said that in this era, it is inevitable to take such steps to connect students with books.

Provincial Minister said that due to modern technology, acquiring knowledge has become very easy, but despite this, it is also inevitable for students to establish a relationship with books and all educational institutions across the province are being encouraged to organise such book fairs and that is why he personally participated in this fair.

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers f ..

UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum op ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

8 minutes ago
 SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for ..

SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..

16 minutes ago
 Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% ..

Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight

23 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinent ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..

23 minutes ago
Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Pr ..

Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Press Ganey

23 minutes ago
 Salaried individuals may receive relief in Pakista ..

Salaried individuals may receive relief in Pakistan's upcoming budget for FY-202 ..

29 minutes ago
 Meet Your AI-Powered Companion: How Infinix NOTE 5 ..

Meet Your AI-Powered Companion: How Infinix NOTE 50 Series One Tap AI Enhances Y ..

30 minutes ago
 Ninth Abu Dhabi Extreme kicks off in Paris with pa ..

Ninth Abu Dhabi Extreme kicks off in Paris with participation of top global star ..

38 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub completes first ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub completes first phase of its aerospace supply ..

38 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker condemns plots targeting J ..

Arab Parliament Speaker condemns plots targeting Jordan’s security

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan