Minister announces Rs. 110m grant announced for GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Provincial Education Minister Punjab Rana Sikandar Hayat attended the book fair held at Government Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and while speaking on the occasion, he announced a special grant of Rs. 110 million for the university, out of which Rs. 60 million will be spent on civil solarization of the university, while Rs. 50 million will be spent on revamping the intermediate block.

Provincial Education Minister Punjab said that 3,000 students of the university will be given free education under “Honahaar Scholarship” while 500 students will be given laptops.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is paying special attention to the education of girls and women and scholarships are also being given to women across the province so that they can prove their abilities in the field of education.

Provincial Minister said that the Chief Minister of Punjab has also given scooties to female students so that they can be provided with easy travel facilities to educational institutions.

He congratulated the university on organizing the book fair and said that in this era, it is inevitable to take such steps to connect students with books.

Provincial Minister said that due to modern technology, acquiring knowledge has become very easy, but despite this, it is also inevitable for students to establish a relationship with books and all educational institutions across the province are being encouraged to organise such book fairs and that is why he personally participated in this fair.