Minister Announces Rs 1.5m For Production Lab At Journalism Department At UoP
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi, has said that journalism is the fourth pillar of the state, and its value should be recognized by professional journalists as well as intellectual and sensitive circles of society.
The provincial minister expressed these views as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of a five-day national workshop jointly organized by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Peshawar, and the Women Media Center Karachi here on Saturday.
On this occasion, he was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem Qazi, Chairperson of the Journalism Department Dr. Mehnaz Gul, other faculty members including Dr. Bakht Zaman, Media and Protocol Officer Ali Imran, and senior journalist Nasir Hussain.
Meena Khan Afridi announced the release of 1.
5 million rupees for the immediate construction and installation of the production lab for the Journalism Department at the University of Peshawar.
He also expressed hope that the university's female journalism students would play an active role in raising awareness about emerging societal issues using the production lab.
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar appreciated the minister’s efforts for the university and said that his team is working towards the provincial government’s policy of self-reliance.
In her message of gratitude, Dr. Mehnaz Gul welcomed the immediate release of funds for the production lab and assured that the students, faculty, and staff would make efforts to communicate the government’s policy initiatives and public-friendly decisions to the people as a gesture of goodwill.
This, she said, would provide an opportunity for positive and constructive journalism to flourish.
