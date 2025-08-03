Minister announces Rs. 2 bln development package for Thokar Niaz Baig

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resources Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Sunday announced development funds worth Rs. 2 billion for his constituency during a grand public gathering held in Union Council 110, Thokar Niaz Baig.

The event was attended by MNA and President PML-N Lahore Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, alongside local representatives, community leaders, and a large number of citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said that the development initiatives, launched under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will transform the area with modern infrastructure and public services. “Every street in Niaz Baig will be paved. Roads, schools, and colleges will continue to be built under PML-N’s banner of progress,” he stated.

He emphasized that Maryam Nawaz Sharif is fulfilling every promise she made, entrusting ordinary workers like him with key responsibilities. He highlighted the completion of a Rs. 400 million state-of-the-art sports complex in Thokar Niaz Baig and the upgrading of local schools. “With 100 sports complexes built across Punjab in just one year, our children have been empowered through access to world-class facilities,” he said.

Malik Faisal also praised the implementation of a modern sanitation system under the “Clean Punjab” initiative, the launch of labour colonies across the province, and the distribution of ration cards to 1.24 million families, a number expected to grow further. “This is Maryam Nawaz’s Punjab,” he declared, urging political opponents to present their own record of service.

On the occasion, Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar said the PML-N inherited an economic crisis but has turned the tide. “We are not the May 9th group; we are the May 28th group, the ones who conducted nuclear tests under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership,” he said, drawing cheers from the audience. He added that the PML-N prioritizes development and public welfare, not political vendetta. “Maryam Nawaz is the courageous daughter of a courageous father. Her leadership reflects determination and integrity,” he said. He also thanked the people of Thokar Niaz Baig for their decades-long support and assured them that every election promise would be fulfilled.