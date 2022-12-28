Minister announces Rs 3.5mln funds for renovation of dispensary building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab, Dr Akhtar Malik announced funds of Rs 3.5 million for the renovation of the dispensary building situated at Qasba Laar here on Wednesday.

During his visit to the dispensary along with MPA Mian Tariq Abdullah, the provincial minister said that CEO Health had been directed to immediately start renovation work for resolving issues. He also directed the CEO Health to increase the medicine quota of the dispensary. The dispensary would be upgraded soon by taking into view the importance of the dispensary as more than 900 people visit it on a daily basis, he added.

Dr Akhtar Malik added that more facilities equal to basic health units would be provided at the dispensary.

He said that CEO health had been directed to visit the dispensary every week in order to resolve public issues at the earliest. He stressed that dispensaries would be established in all areas of South Punjab where free medicines would be provided to the masses.

He said that the provision of the best medical facilities to people across the province was a mission, adding that there would be no compromise in that regard.

Briefing on the occasion, Incharge Dispensary informed the provincial minister that 800 to 900 people visit the dispensary on a daily basis where free medicines and other facilities were being provided to them.