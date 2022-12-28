UrduPoint.com

Minister Announces Rs 3.5mln Funds For Renovation Of Dispensary Building

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Minister announces Rs 3.5mln funds for renovation of dispensary building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Punjab, Dr Akhtar Malik announced funds of Rs 3.5 million for the renovation of the dispensary building situated at Qasba Laar here on Wednesday.

During his visit to the dispensary along with MPA Mian Tariq Abdullah, the provincial minister said that CEO Health had been directed to immediately start renovation work for resolving issues. He also directed the CEO Health to increase the medicine quota of the dispensary. The dispensary would be upgraded soon by taking into view the importance of the dispensary as more than 900 people visit it on a daily basis, he added.

Dr Akhtar Malik added that more facilities equal to basic health units would be provided at the dispensary.

He said that CEO health had been directed to visit the dispensary every week in order to resolve public issues at the earliest. He stressed that dispensaries would be established in all areas of South Punjab where free medicines would be provided to the masses.

He said that the provision of the best medical facilities to people across the province was a mission, adding that there would be no compromise in that regard.

Briefing on the occasion, Incharge Dispensary informed the provincial minister that 800 to 900 people visit the dispensary on a daily basis where free medicines and other facilities were being provided to them.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit All Best Million

Recent Stories

Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

1 minute ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchainâ€™s pilot project

46 minutes ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

1 hour ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

2 hours ago

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s â€˜Sword of Honourâ€™ for 2nd t ..

2 hours ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversar ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.