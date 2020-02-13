Minister announces Rs 500 m fund for Agriculture University

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock and Pro Chancellor Agriculture University Mohibullah Khan Thursday announced Rs 500 million for Pension Endowment Fund for employees of Agriculture varsity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock and Pro Chancellor Agriculture University Mohibullah Khan Thursday announced Rs 500 million for Pension Endowment Fund for employees of Agriculture varsity.

He made the announcement as a chief guest of 12th Convocation of Agriculture university held here which was also attended by students and parents and teaching faculty.

The Minister said that KP government would spend Rs 95 billion for the uplift of agriculture sector with an aim to create more job opportunities and meet the growing demand of the market.

On the occasion, he awarded degrees to 435 Master male and female students and 82 gold medals among distinguished students of Master and 48 PhD students.

He felicitated the students and teaching staff for their hard work and hoped the students would play their imperative role in development of agriculture sector of the province as well as the country.

He said fertile agricultural land was fast shrinking due to mushroom growth of housing societies posing threat to agricultural growth and productivity. He said the agriculture experts and researchers of the university have to play key role in agricultural development of the province through their expertise.

The Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Professor Dr Jahan Bakhat thanked the minister for announcing Rs 500 million grant and assurance to resolve other issues of the varsity.