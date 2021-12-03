Minister announces up gradation of Darpa Khel vegetable market in North Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Friday visited Darpa Khel vegetable market in Miran Shah North Waziristan to announce up gradation of the market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Friday visited Darpa Khel vegetable market in Miran Shah North Waziristan to announce up gradation of the market.

Large number of tribal elders, officials of district administration and locals were present on the occasion.

He also laid foundation stone of a mosque in the market and met with traders and locals.

He also visited various sections of vegetable market and inquired about the facilities being provided to traders and visitors. He said that waiting rooms and washrooms would be constructed in the markets besides improving its connecting roads.

The minister also announced tube well for the market, installation of lighting pole, provision of drinking water and added that all the needed facilities would be provided to market keeping its view to boost trade and economic activities in the area.