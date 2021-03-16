UrduPoint.com
Minister Announces Walk In Vaccination Facility For Over 70-year Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:49 PM

Minister announces walk in vaccination facility for over 70-year citizens

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that all citizens above 70 years would be vaccinated without codes at designated vaccination counters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that all citizens above 70 years would be vaccinated without codes at designated vaccination counters.

In a statement issued here, she said that people between the ages of 60 to 70 years would only be vaccinated through pin code.

She said the staff was busy serving people of over 60 years of age. The facility of vaccination on pin code had been given to make vaccination process easier for senior citizens, she added.

