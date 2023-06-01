Minister annoyed over delay in arranging minorities' annual festival, rituals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Minorities' Affairs has expressed annoyance over delay in holding religious festivals of minorities in the province and directed constitution of a committee to arrange the programmes regularly.

Talking to various delegations of the minorities here at his office the minister Feroz Jamal Shah also directed that the committee would comprise the representatives of the minorities to take pragmatic steps.

He announced that the minority communities could celebrate their annual festival and rituals at the hall of Auqaf building, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Earlier, the delegations informed the minister about the problems being faced by the minorities and demanded spending of Rs 300 million allocated for different festivals and adventure programmes for minorities.

They also discussed allocation of land for Shamshan Ghat and graveyard for minorities, scholarships for students, stipends for windows and other issues.

The Minister assured the delegations that all their problems would be resolved on priority basis and in consultation with the representatives of the minorities.

He directed the Auqaf department to resolve the issue of land acquisition for Shamshan Ghat and graveyard.

The delegations comprised the representatives of Sikh, Hindu, Bahai, Kalash and Christian communities.