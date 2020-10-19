Minister annoyed over non implementation of pandemic SOPs in schools

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Education Minister Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind on Monday visited different schools in Pishin and expressed displeasure over the non implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the COVID-19 in the educational institutes.

"The heads of schools should ensure that SOPs of COVID-19 are in place and strictly implemented," he said and warned that schools not following SOPs would be shut down.

Sardar Rind underlined the need for equipping youth with education as saying that without education, no nation progress. "Incumbent government is committed to provide quality education to youth," he recalled and hoped that the efforts of the government in this connection would yield positive results.

Secretary Education Sher Khan Bazai, Secretary Higher Education Hashim Khan Ghilzai and Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaem Lashari accompanied by the minister.