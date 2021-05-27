UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Ansar Majeed Inaugurates Lift At Hospital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

Minister Ansar Majeed inaugurates lift at hospital

Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed inaugurated a lift, installed at Maternity and Newborn Babies Healthcare Hospital, here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed inaugurated a lift, installed at Maternity and Newborn Babies Healthcare Hospital, here Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Medical Superintendent Dr Ayyaz Yunus, Gynecologist Dr Rahit Rasheed and others were present.

The minister termed it a great facility for patients and their attendants in the hospital and appreciated the modern treatment facilities available for mother and child at the hospital.

He also inspected different wards of the hospital.

Related Topics

Punjab Labour

Recent Stories

3 trains to stop at Qila Sattar Shah for 4 days

19 minutes ago

Ningbo's efforts in rural revitalization impressiv ..

19 minutes ago

Balochistan government to install solar energy sys ..

19 minutes ago

Rwanda's Kagame says Macron speech 'more valuable ..

19 minutes ago

Ward Boy dies of coronavirus

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,167 new COVID-19 cases, 2,137 reco ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.