Minister Ansar Majeed inaugurates lift at hospital

Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed inaugurated a lift, installed at Maternity and Newborn Babies Healthcare Hospital, here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed inaugurated a lift, installed at Maternity and Newborn Babies Healthcare Hospital, here Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Medical Superintendent Dr Ayyaz Yunus, Gynecologist Dr Rahit Rasheed and others were present.

The minister termed it a great facility for patients and their attendants in the hospital and appreciated the modern treatment facilities available for mother and child at the hospital.

He also inspected different wards of the hospital.