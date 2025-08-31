Minister Appeals For Comprehensive Flood Strategy To Protect Farmland & Livelihoods
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmad Shaikh, on Sunday, called for a joint long-term plan to address floods that destroy millions of acres of farmland and crops, urging everyone to learn from this year and improve future strategies.
While speaking with a state news channel, Qaiser Shaikh praised the Punjab government's swift efforts in ensuring the safety of people during the ongoing floods.
He further described his own recent visit to Chiniot, where rescue efforts are underway to evacuate residents and shift livestock to safety amid severe flooding.
He highlighted the coordinated operations by local authorities to secure the affected population and protect animals from rising waters, emphasizing the importance of these immediate actions to save lives.
However, the minister expressed grave concern about the extensive damage to farmers' livelihoods and the destruction of crops across millions of acres of farmland.
He noted that while evacuation and rescue are critical, the long-term impact on agriculture could be devastating for the local economy and food supply.
“The losses sustained by our farmers are significant, and it is vital that we prioritize measures to support them in recovering from this disaster,” he said.
Minister Shaikh also stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive, joint plan to address future flood risks and prevent such widespread devastation.
Calling for collaboration among government bodies, communities and experts, he said, “We must learn from this experience and develop sustainable strategies to protect our farmers and agricultural lands from recurring flood damage.”
He underlined that only through a united national effort can the country build resilience against future
crises.
Responding a query, he mentioned that most affected families are currently staying with relatives in safer cities, which has helped manage the displacement.
The minister also highlighted the distribution of rice and animal feed to support those affected.
