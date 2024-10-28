Minister appeals for success of polio eradication campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora has urged the public to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign taking place across Punjab from October 28 to November 3.

He called on parents to have their children under five years of age vaccinated against polio and to fully cooperate with polio workers, demonstrating their responsibility as responsible citizens.

The minister said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had officially launched the anti-polio vaccination campaign with a target of achieving zero polio cases in the province.

During the campaign, over twenty million children would receive polio vaccination drops.

Minister Arora emphasised that it was our duty to ensure that all children were vaccinated to prevent lifelong disabilities caused by polio.