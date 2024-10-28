Open Menu

Minister Appeals For Success Of Polio Eradication Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Minister appeals for success of polio eradication campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora has urged the public to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign taking place across Punjab from October 28 to November 3.

He called on parents to have their children under five years of age vaccinated against polio and to fully cooperate with polio workers, demonstrating their responsibility as responsible citizens.

The minister said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had officially launched the anti-polio vaccination campaign with a target of achieving zero polio cases in the province.

During the campaign, over twenty million children would receive polio vaccination drops.

Minister Arora emphasised that it was our duty to ensure that all children were vaccinated to prevent lifelong disabilities caused by polio.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Polio Punjab October November All From Million

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

3 hours ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

5 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan