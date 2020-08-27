UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Appeals Opposition To Support Govt For Approval Of FATF Bill

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:35 PM

Minister appeals opposition to support govt for approval of FATF bill

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Thursday appealed opposition parties to support Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI), government for approval of a Bill of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), being presented in the next session of the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Thursday appealed opposition parties to support Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI), government for approval of a Bill of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), being presented in the next session of the parliament.

Giving vote in favour of FATF by Opposition parties, was imperative to protect Pakistan from plunging into black list that could create financial and business trouble for this country, he stated in an interview with a private television channel here.

In the larger interest of the people of Pakistan, the opposition benches would have to convince the political forces for taking a solid decision regarding FATF, he said, adding after the approval of the bill, we could continue financial, social, economic and business matters in a proper manner.

Commenting on Karachi situation, he said: "It was the failure of Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh, which could not pay proper attention for the people of this big city." After the 18th Amendment, he said it was the total responsibility of the provincial government to look into the issues of the provincial areas. About local government system, the minister said, "Empowering local bodies would help resolve civic amenities related problems."To a question regarding fake medical reports of Ex Prime Minister, he said the court had granted bail to ailing Nawaz Sharif, on medical grounds. He further stated that Nawaz Sharif, would have to submit medical reports to the court, otherwise, Shahbaz Sharif, who was the guaranter of his brother, could face trouble like Yousuf Raza Gillani.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Parliament Vote Pakistan Peoples Party Financial Action Task Force TV From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

SSP reviews security arrangements for 8th Muharram ..

4 minutes ago

PSG say goodbye to 'legend' Thiago Silva as Chelse ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey extends gas exploration in Mediterranean cr ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh govt again failed to provide relief to masse ..

4 minutes ago

Canada's Top Diplomat Tells Lebanese President 'Th ..

14 minutes ago

WHO Official Says Trying to Reach COVID Herd Immun ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.