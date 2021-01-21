Minister appeals people to donate blood for thalassemia patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Syed Yawer Abbas Bukhari on Thursday appealed the public to donate blood with open hearts to save lives of thalassemia patients.

He was talking during the visit of Sundus Foundation which worked for blood donations for thalassemia patients.

He distributed gift hampers among the children and expressed solidarity with them in fight against thalassemia.

On the occasion, Sundus Foundation President Yasin Khan told the minister that majority of educational institutions were closed due to the COVID-19 which created a gap between demand and supply of the blood donations.

The minister assured that the department would launch door-to-door awareness campaign for motivation to the blood donors.

"We will not leave the thalassemic children alone in this difficult moment", the minister added.

Meanwhile, Yawer Abbas Bukhari also distributed blankets among the needy people under theumbrella of Hamdard Foundation.