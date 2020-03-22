UrduPoint.com
Minister Appeals To People To Observe Social Distancing

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Minister appeals to people to observe social distancing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that social distancing is the key to prevention, and ordered the authorities concerned to increase the number of Telemedicine Facilities at hospitals and lessen rush of people in waiting areas.

She chaired a review meeting of key officials of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department. The meeting was attended by Secretary SH&ME and Provincial Focal Person for Corona Control Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Special Secretary Nadir Chatha, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Salman Shahid, Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Officer Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Chairman Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) board of Governors (BoG) Dr Javed Gardezi and other officials.

Provincial Focal Person for Corona Nabeel Awan gave a complete update on the COVID-19 cases including the measures being taken to combat the spread of the virus.

Dr Yasmin said that adequate number of test kits were available and another supply of kits would be reaching in Punjab shortly.

She said: "The private hospitals have been directed to end rush of people in waiting areas. All public gatherings are being stopped. We are starting 'Telemedicine Facility' at teaching hospitals for all kinds of medical advice on Corona. I appeal to the people to stay at home and stop the spread of Corona virus. We are doing all in the realm of possibility to combat the threat. The healthcare staff is working round the clock to provide services to the people and the figures of suspected and confirmed patients are being shared on regular basis."Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the department was working in close collaboration with other departments to ensure best possible response to the coronavirus.

