DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Tuesday appreciated services of administration and officials of the health department against coronavirus(COVID19), saying their coordinated efforts had borne fruit, mitigating the pandemic's spread in the country.

Talking to media during his visit to District Headquarters MTI Teaching Hospital and Zana Teaching Hospital here, the provincial health minister said that coronavirus had become a global pandemic but its impact was not too intense in Pakistan as compared to other countries due to effective services of the administration and officials of the health department.

However, the minister hastened to add that there was no room for complacency as second wave of the contiguous disease may hit at start of the winter season as per experts' presumptions.

PTI Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Commissioner Yehya Aukhunkzada, Special Secretary Health Adil Iqbal, Chairman MTI Arshad Ustarana, Dean MTI Dr Arshad Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair were also in attendance.

Apart from fighting against Covid 19, the provincial health minister said that vaccination against other contagious diseases including polio was also necessary and there was a need to continue with same high spirit and dedication to protect next generations.

He said that he had initiated a campaign from Dera Ismail Khan District to evaluate performance of the health department and review regional requirements, necessary medical equipment and number of staff as part of efforts to remove the impression that southern districts were usually neglected in the past.

He said that the civil administration of the district and health department efficiently tackled coronavirus situation especially looking after Zaireen who belonged to other provinces and districts and establishment of quarantine centers for them and making transit arrangements.

He said that their performance received appreciation not only at local level but it was acknowledged internally either.

He also eulogized efforts of the local representatives, saying their efforts against Covid19 could not be overlooked.

He said that special funds were being provided for uplift of all DHQs as per vision of the chief minister and added that chief minister had directed in this regard to place health department on top of the priority list in the new budget.

Later, the health minister visited Gomal Medical College and Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital where Dean MTI Dr Arshad Ali briefed about various matters.

The minister was briefed about isolation center and high density unit. He directed for provision of best treatment to Covid 19 patients.

He directed the Dean MTIA to take measures for resolution of problems identified during briefing and sought a report in this regard within a week.