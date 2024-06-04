Minister applauds Navy for thwarting off narcotics smuggling attempt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday applauded the Pakistan Navy for thwarting off an attempt to smuggle narcotics in the northern Arabian Sea.

The naval ship PNS Yarmook seized a huge quantity of narcotics.

The captured drugs are calculated to be worth thousands of Dollars in the global market, said a press release issued here.

The minister said, “The operation of Pakistan Navy officials in Pakistan’s maritime boundaries to foil an attempt to smuggle narcotics should be appreciated.”