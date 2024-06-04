Open Menu

Minister Applauds Navy For Thwarting Off Narcotics Smuggling Attempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday applauded the Pakistan Navy for thwarting off an attempt to smuggle narcotics in the northern Arabian Sea

The naval ship PNS Yarmook seized a huge quantity of narcotics.

The captured drugs are calculated to be worth thousands of Dollars in the global market, said a press release issued here.

The minister said, “The operation of Pakistan Navy officials in Pakistan’s maritime boundaries to foil an attempt to smuggle narcotics should be appreciated.”

