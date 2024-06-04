Minister Applauds Navy For Thwarting Off Narcotics Smuggling Attempt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday applauded the Pakistan Navy for thwarting off an attempt to smuggle narcotics in the northern Arabian Sea
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday applauded the Pakistan Navy for thwarting off an attempt to smuggle narcotics in the northern Arabian Sea.
The naval ship PNS Yarmook seized a huge quantity of narcotics.
The captured drugs are calculated to be worth thousands of Dollars in the global market, said a press release issued here.
The minister said, “The operation of Pakistan Navy officials in Pakistan’s maritime boundaries to foil an attempt to smuggle narcotics should be appreciated.”
Recent Stories
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Ju ..
First Punjab music competition held
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
One killed in Karachi firing incident
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:
Anti-Polio drive underway
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine inci ..
SCCI asks govt to conduct forensic audit of IPPs
Two criminals injured during encounter with police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam ..28 seconds ago
-
First Punjab music competition held30 seconds ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing incident32 seconds ago
-
Minister inaugurates solarization plant in Category-D hospital Barra34 seconds ago
-
DC leads operation against Margalla fires with local support4 minutes ago
-
Retired teacher laud education ministry for resolves pension issue4 minutes ago
-
The Speaker Legislative Assembly of AJK visits to BISP Camp site:4 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio drive underway4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on death of 11 workers in Sanjadi coal mine incident4 minutes ago
-
Two criminals injured during encounter with police10 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to ecosystem restoration, environment conservation for future generations: Romina3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin takes action against illegal excise office agents3 minutes ago