Minister appreciates China support during Pak hard times

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Monday said that China had always supported Pakistan during the testing times.

In a statement, he said that medical aid from China was a reflection of the ever-green friendship between China and Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistani nation was thankful to the Chinese people for the medical support. He said that the situation of viral pandemic in the country would improve due to Chinese assistance.

He said that Prime Minister Imran khan had personally been monitoring the countrywide situation. He appealed to people to stay at their homes and support the government's initiative to curb the spread of the viral disease in the country.