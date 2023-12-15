Minister appreciates educational system, quality of Dar-e-Arqam, Al-Ghazali schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Tribal Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Aamer Abdullah has appreciated the educational system and quality of Dar-e-Arqam Schools System Pakistan and Al-Ghazali Trust.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Directors of the national-wide network of Dar-e-Arqam Schools Pakistan and addressed to their national convention at Abbottabad.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dar-e-Arqam Schools Pakistan, Syed Waqas Jafferi, Directors Dr Ishtiaq Gondal, Aamir Cheema, Dr Muddasir, Regional Director Mohammad Haroon and Chairman Ghazali Trust Pakistan, Aamir Mahmood Jafferi, the heads of the school also attended the convention.

In the field of education, he has invited these institutions of the private sector to establish their schools in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so the people of these backward areas could get quality education opportunities in the best educational institutions.

In his address to the convention, the caretaker minister emphasized strict adherence to our traditions and high moral character in order to move forward in education and practical life. He said that the education system of Dar al-Arqam Schools and Al-Ghazali Trust has been extended to the newly merged districts of the province.

He said that the educational system of Dar-e-Raqam Schools and Al-Ghazali Trust should be extended to the newly merged districts of the province because these areas are in dire need of such facilities. The arrival of this facility in the erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Area (FATA), reaching these districts, the children of these districts will get quality education and serve the nation and country in better manner.

The caretaker minister assured these institutions of all possible support on behalf of the provincial government in this regard.

The Chief Executive of Al-Ghazali Education Trust and Chairman of Dar-e-Arqam Schools Pakistan assured to expand the network of their schools to the tribal districts on the proposal of the provincial minister and for further discussion in this regard invited him to visit of the schools in Lahore.

It is worth mentioning here that during his visit to the headquarters of Al-Ghazali Trust and Dar-e-Raqam School System in Lahore, he inspected the educational system of these institutions and discussed with the relevant authorities about their expansion to the tribal districts.

At present, there are more than 700 educational institutions of Dar-e-Arqam Schools system in the whole country in which about 0.3 million students are studying.

