Minister appreciates establishment of STEM school

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:02 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas on Friday appreciated the establishment of the school based on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education saying promotion of this system was the best way to produce scientists and mathematicians.

He said this during a visit to a private boarding school at Sundar Industrial Estate here. Secretary Schools Education Khawaja Ghulam Farid and others were also present.

The minister said that the school was offering admissions after a proper test adding that state of the art educational facilities were being provided. He said that 100 percent scholarships were also available for eligible and deserving students. He said maintaining the quality and standard of education was a challenging task for the institutions.

Murad Raas said that the provincial government had also recently organised STEM competitions in educational institutes across the province.

