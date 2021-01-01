PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Friday appreciated the incentives announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan on housing sector and saida that would give a boom construction industry besides providing job opportunities, In a statement issued here, he said under the subsidy plan of the Prime Minister the government would not collect tax more than five and seven percent on 5 Marla and 10 Marla houses respectively for next five years, adding the PM also gave 90 percent reduction in taxes in housing projects for low income group of society.

He noted under the Prime Minister's relief package the people attached with the construction industry would get exemption to disclose their assets till June 2021.

Similarly, the government allocated Rs 378 billion for housing finance through banks for low income groups to construct their own houses.

He said the PM was taking keen interest in revival of the construction industry and as per commitment ensured provision of houses to each and every poor individual of the society.

The Minister said the relief package would not only benefit the low income group but also usher a new era of development and prosperity in the country.