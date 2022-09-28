UrduPoint.com

Minister Appreciates Policemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Minister appreciates policemen

Provincial Minister Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Wednesday lauded services of the policemen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Wednesday lauded services of the policemen.

The minister was participating as a special guest in the ceremony of handing over stolen items recovered by the police to owners in Sargodha.

The ceremony was organized by DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz in Police Lines.

During the ceremony, the stolen goods recovered during one-and-a-half months were handed overto the owners.

The minister said:" We appreciate efforts of the police force and salute their sacrifices".

